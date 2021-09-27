A business-oriented “people search” website must face claims that it misappropriates individuals’ identities to advertise its services, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras of the Northern District of Illinois declined to throw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that Jessica Leving Siegel filed against ZoomInfo Technologies LLC. Kocoras did not rule on the merits of Leving Siegel’s contention that ZoomInfo is violating the Illinois Right of Publicity Act by using business …