A lawsuit against Airbnb by victims of a home invasion at a rental property does not belong in Chicago, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granted the motion Airbnb filed under 28 U.S.C. Section 1404(a) to transfer the suit to the Western District of Arkansas.Section 1404(a) states: “For the convenience of parties and witnesses, in the interest of justice, a district court may transfer any civil action to any other district or division where it might have been brought or to any …