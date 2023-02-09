A lawsuit alleging that Boeing exposed flight attendants to contaminated air will remain in Cook County, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that a Cook County judge did not improperly deny Boeing’s attempt to move the case to Washington state, where its potential witnesses are based, and that holding the trial in Chicago would not be an inconvenience for its witnesses.One justice specially concurred, writing that while Boeing’s motion was properly denied, the trial …