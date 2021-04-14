A student who was sexually assaulted by a classmate in a school bathroom does not have a case against the school district for a violation of his constitutional rights, a federal judge held Tuesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman threw out a lawsuit alleging Chicago Public Schools violated the due process clause by failing to protect the student — identified as D.N.S. — from the attack.“[W]hile the Due Process Clause protects individuals against government misconduct, it does not generally impose …