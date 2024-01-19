A Des Plaines school board must face claims by a parent alleging it failed to act as a child was bullied and sexually assaulted by other students for years.A.S., as parent and next friend of her minor son, F.S., alleged that F.S. experienced multiple incidents of bullying and sexual assault by other students from the second grade until fifth grade.She sued the school board and several school staff members, including superintendent Paul Hertel and principal Ania Figueroa, alleging they failed to take appropriate actions to …