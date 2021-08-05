A man whose personal information was exposed in a cyberattack on his former employer’s computer systems does not have a case for breach of contract or consumer fraud, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama concluded Bennie Archey failed to sufficiently allege that he suffered damages as a result of Osmose Utilities Services Inc.’s purported failure to adequately protect its employees’ private information from hackers.That failure defeats Archey’s claims because an …