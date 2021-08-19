A federal judge on Tuesday tossed the discrimination suit of a transgender staffer laid off from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s gubernatorial campaign team, citing the employee had been spoken to about on-the-job behavioral issues and did not show that any anti-trans bias led to her termination.The suit filed in January 2019 by Emma Todd, a former campaign field organizer, alleged she faced discrimination as a transgender woman and was ultimately let go as a result of the bias. She joined the campaign in August 2017 and was …