The city of Chicago has the authority to impose fines and penalties of up to $500 on motorists for standing and parking violations as well as for failure to obtain a city sticker, a judge held.In a written opinion, Cook County Circuit Judge Anna M. Loftus dismissed with prejudice a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing city officials of violating the Illinois Vehicle Code by doubling the fines for certain violations.Loftus acknowledged there is a conflict between two provisions in the section of the Vehicle Code that …