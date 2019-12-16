A visually impaired woman does not have a discrimination claim against a fast-food restaurant chain that bars customers without vehicles from using the drive-thru windows, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen dismissed with prejudice the proposed class-action lawsuit Nicole Davis filed against Wendy’s International LLC under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Davis contends Wendy’s is violating the ADA’s prohibition on discrimination “on the basis …