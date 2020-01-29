A disabled man denied a special parking permit does not have a case against the city of Chicago under the U.S. Constitution, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin did not rule on the merits of North Sider Boris Gudkovich’s contention that his ward’s alderman, Harry Osterman, 48th Ward, was motivated by vindictiveness when he blocked Gudkovich from getting a permit.Durkin also did not address Gudkovich’s contention that there was no rational basis for the …