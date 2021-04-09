A student at Columbia College Chicago whose classes were moved online in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic does not have a case for breach of contract, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit that David Buschauer filed on behalf of all Columbia College undergraduates and graduate students.Ellis wrote Buschauer failed to point to any “specific promise of on-campus, in-person instruction or services” purportedly made by Columbia that …