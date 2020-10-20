A federal judge on Tuesday gave a man the go-ahead to pursue a lawsuit alleging he was kept in a mental health facility past his release date for refusing to take psychotropic drugs.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland did not rule on the merits of Denzil Lawrence’s contention that a senior administrator at the Elgin Mental Health Center violated his constitutional rights.But Rowland declined to dismiss the suit.She held Lawrence adequately stated claims of false imprisonment and denial of due …