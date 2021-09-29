A federal judge declined to dismiss a challenge to the Pritzker administration’s decision to keep certain programs for disabled people temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic while restarting activities at purportedly comparable programs.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of the contention that the Illinois Department of Human Services violated a developmentally disabled man’s rights when it failed to reopen …