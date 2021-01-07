In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granted summary judgment in favor of the federal government in a lawsuit filed by the wife of an Orland Park man killed in a hiking accident in a national forest.Brent Ludwig was crossing a “seasonal bridge” over the Sandy River in the Mount Hood Wilderness in Oregon in August 2014 when a wave of water and debris hit the bridge. He was thrown into the river and drowned.Others on the hike were Ludwig’s wife, Dana Ludwig; his brother and sister-in-law, James …