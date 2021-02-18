The city of Chicago can’t evade a disability-discrimination suit brought by a woman who alleges emergency shelters are not accessible, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama declined to throw out Gloria Carter’s lawsuit accusing the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.The city operates an emergency shelter program for people facing homelessness. To get a bed through the program, a person may either call 311 or go to a …