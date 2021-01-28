Students whose in-person classes at Loyola University of Chicago were moved online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic do not have a case for breach of contract, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by three undergraduate students and the parents of two others.The plaintiffs did not challenge Loyola’s decision in March 2020 to put all courses online and close its residence halls and campus buildings.The university took …