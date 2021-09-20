A group of Northwestern University students whose classes were moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic do not have a case for breach of contract or unjust enrichment, a federal judge held.U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber dismissed the consolidated class action lawsuit filed by a number of current and former students against Northwestern University.The students pled three alternative scenarios, which were all dismissed by Leinenweber in his written opinion Wednesday. They claimed Northwestern breached an …