An Illinois Institute of Technology student whose classes went virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic does not have a case against the school for breach of contract, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that Omar Hernandez filed against IIT.Valderrama noted that Hernandez and IIT agree they were parties to a contract.“Under Illinois law, the relationship between students and a university is contractual in nature …