A minor who alleges Mundelein police tried to remove a malfunctioning handcuff from her wrist using a power saw has stated a case that her civil rights were violated, a federal judge held. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. declined to throw out a lawsuit accusing two officers of severely burning Ava Hitzke’s left wrist and leaving her with permanent scars when the friction created by the saw heated the handcuff to an extreme temperature.In a written opinion last week, Dow held Hitzke has sufficiently alleged a claim …