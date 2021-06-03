A federal judge cleared the way for a dispute over access to voter rolls to move forward.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis declined to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the Illinois State Board of Elections of violating the Illinois Conservative Union Inc.’s rights when it refused to turn over voter registration data in an electronic format.Ellis did not rule on the merits of the contention that the elections board ran afoul of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the equal …