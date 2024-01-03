The village of Maywood will have to face a lawsuit that its police officers mishandled an alleged instance of domestic violence that ultimately resulted in a man’s death, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiffs properly pled that the deceased was a victim of domestic violence and that the plaintiffs should be allowed to replead the case.Justice Margaret Stanton McBride delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Andrew Davis and Jairame Davis sued the …