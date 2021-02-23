Two insurance companies came out ahead in unrelated battles over policyholders’ business-interruption claims stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.In one case, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras issued a written opinion Monday holding West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. is off the hook for claims submitted by two area businesses.Mashallah Inc., a Pilsen jeweler, and Ranalli’s Park Ridge LLC, a restaurant, maintain their operations were interrupted by the coronavirus.Mashallah and Ranalli’s each sought coverage under a …