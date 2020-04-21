Where a potential issue of material fact existed but circumstantial evidence did not rise above speculation or conjecture, summary judgment for the defendants was appropriate.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney, II, Southern District of Indiana.

Bradley King, a 29-year-old resident of Hendricks County, Ind., who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, was killed by a police officer in November 2016 during an encounter at his home. Bradley’s father, Michael, sued the deputies who responded, Hendricks County and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department under 42 U.S.C. Sec. 1983. King also brought claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

At trial, deputies Jason Hays and Jeremy Thomas testified that they reported to King’s family home to perform a “welfare check” after Bradley called 911 and requested help. The deputies stated that, upon their arrival, Bradley came out of the house, walked toward them and pulled a ten-inch knife out of his shorts pocket. The deputies alleged Bradley disobeyed commands to stop and drop the knife and instead kept moving forward. Hays fired one shot at Bradley and the bullet entered Bradley’s chest, killing him.

Bradley’s father, Michael King, disputed the account of the officers at trial. King alleged that Bradley was never violent, even when suffering a psychotic episode, and would not have charged at the police with a knife. King also pointed to the trajectory of the bullet and the fact that Bradley was right handed, circumstantial evidence which conflicted with the deputies’ testimony. Nevertheless, the district court granted summary judgment to all defendants, concluding there was no genuine dispute of material fact for trial. King then appealed.

The appellate panel began by stating that other circuits have concluded that the level of force that is constitutionally permissible in dealing with a mentally ill person differs both in degree and in kind from the use of force that would be justified against a person who has committed a crime or who poses a threat to the community. The panel stated that it agreed with its colleagues in other circuits that officers often should approach persons known or suspected to have a mental-health problem differently from the way they handle those whom they suspect of criminal activity.

The panel stated that in the instant case there was a potential issue of fact, namely whether Bradley posed an immediate threat to the safety of the responding deputies which justified the use of deadly force. The panel noted, however, that the existence of a possible issue of fact does not, by itself, prevent summary judgment. The panel stated that the circumstantial evidence proffered by King did not rise above speculation or conjecture and created only metaphysical doubt requiring logical leaps rather than reasonable inferences. The panel determined therefore that summary judgment was appropriate on the Sec. 1983 claim against Hays. Finally, the panel determined that summary judgment was also appropriate on the claims against the institutional defendants, stating that the decision on the claim against Hays precluded a finding of liability against the institutional defendants. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

Matthew King v. Hendricks County Commissioners, et al.

No. 19-2110

Writing for the court: Chief Judge Diane P. Wood

Concurring: Judges Frank H. Easterbrook and Amy Coney Barrett

Released: March 31, 2020