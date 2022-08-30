The Illinois Department of Corrections is violating the due process clause by placing certain hurdles in the way of convicted sex offenders who want to have contact with their minor children while they are on mandatory supervised release, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois declared unconstitutional two conditions imposed on the parents of minors when they are released from prison before completing their term for a sex offense.One condition …