The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade moved to courtrooms around the country Monday as anti-abortion advocates looked to quickly enact statewide bans and their opponents sought to buy more time.The high court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for a wave of legal battles from all sides.Many of the court cases will focus on “trigger laws,” adopted in 13 states in anticipation of the ruling and designed to take effect quickly. Lawsuits could …