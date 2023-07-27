WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia.Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline had been blocked by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, even after Congress ordered the project’s approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June.The high court’s order came as a three-judge panel of the …