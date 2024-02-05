WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing West Point to continue taking race into account in admissions, while a lawsuit over its policies continues.The justices on Friday rejected an emergency appeal seeking to force a change in the admissions process at West Point. The order, issued without any noted dissents, comes as the military academy is making decisions on whom to admit for its next entering class, the Class of 2028.The military academy had been explicitly left out of the court’s decision in June that …