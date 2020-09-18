Two southern Illinois appellate justices this week made their case to become the 5th Judicial District’s next Supreme Court justice.Judy L. Cates and David K. Overstreet, who both currently sit on the 5th District Appellate Court and are seeking to replace Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier on the Illinois Supreme Court, staked out positions on diversity, transparency and access to justice during a virtual candidates’ forum on Wednesday.The Zoom-based program was sponsored by the Illinois State Bar Association and the …