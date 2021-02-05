Chicago’s school board has the implied power to suspend teachers in cases where dismissal is too harsh a punishment, a unanimous Illinois Supreme Court ruled last month.After termination proceedings against CPS teacher Daphne Moore for an incident involving a student’s drug overdose, the Chicago Board of Education in October 2018 determined Moore should keep her job. But before reinstating her, it imposed a retroactive three-month suspension and deducted it from her 18 months’ worth of back pay.Moore sued …