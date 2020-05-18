The state’s top court has formally disbarred former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced the move this morning, exactly three months after his prison sentence for corruption was commuted by President Donald J. Trump.

Without further explanation, the court posted that it had “allowed” the motion by the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission to approve and confirm the report of the hearing board on the matter.

The hearing board issued its opinion to disbar him March 4, citing the ex-governor’s lack of remorse for his corruption-related convictions and his choice “to further his own interests by engaging in a pattern of dishonest and deceptive conduct.”

“Based on [r]espondent’s egregious misconduct, the substantial amount of aggravation, the case law presented by the [a]dministrator and the lack of case law or any mitigation evidence presented by respondent we concluded that a recommendation of disbarment is warranted,” the panel wrote at the time.

Blagojevich did not appear to defend himself at the ARDC’s Feb. 25 hearing, and a spokesman later posted a statement from him indicating he had no interest in trying to keep his law license, which had been suspended indefinitely following his arrest in 2009 and convictions in 2011.

“I haven’t practiced law since 1995. Imagine yourself sitting on a plane and then the pilot announces before takeoff that he hasn’t flown in 25 years. Wouldn’t you want to get off that plane? I don’t want to hurt anybody,” Blagojevich said in the statement.