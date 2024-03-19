Migrants are taken into custody by officials at the Texas-Mexico border Jan. 3 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Supreme Court extended its block on a new Texas law that would allow police to arrest migrants suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. — AP Photo/Eric Gay, fileWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday continued to block, for now, a Texas law that would give police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S. while the legal battle it sparked over immigration …