WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Thursday preserved a Republican-held South Carolina congressional district, rejecting a lower-court ruling that said the district discriminated against Black voters.In dissent, liberal justices warned that the court was insulating states from claims of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.In a 6-3 decision, the court held that South Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature did nothing wrong during redistricting when it strengthened Rep. Nancy …