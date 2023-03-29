WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with whether a man serving a life sentence for his role on an international “kill team” should get a new trial.The justices heard 90 minutes of lively arguments about a situation that sometimes arises in criminal trials with more than one defendant, when one person’s confession might also implicate someone else on trial.Adam Samia, who was convicted of a killing a real estate broker in the Philippines, was tried with two other men who carried out …