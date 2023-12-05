WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed inclined to uphold a tax on foreign income while leaving questions about a broader, never-enacted tax on wealth for another day.On the first issue, conservative and liberal justices voiced concerns that ruling for a Washington state couple challenging a provision of the 2017 tax bill would threaten other provisions of the tax code.After two hours of arguments, there seemed to be a consensus on the court that “there is room for some narrow ground” to decide …