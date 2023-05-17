WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Thursday sidestepped a case against Google that might have allowed more lawsuits against social media companies.The justices' decision returns to a lower court the case of a family of an American college student who was killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack in Paris. The family wants to sue Google for YouTube videos they said helped attract IS recruits and radicalize them. Google owns YouTube.Google claims immunity from the lawsuit under a 1996 law that generally shields …