Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, left, and Sonia Sotomayor speak with retired U.S. Appeals Court Judge Thomas Griffith, not shown, during a panel discussion at the winter meeting of the National Governors Association on Feb. 23 in Washington. — AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, FileWASHINGTON — With the Supreme Court’s approval hovering near record lows, two justices have teamed up to promote the art of disagreeing without being nasty about it.In joint appearances less than three weeks apart, Justices …