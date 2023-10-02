The Supreme Court as seen on April 21 in Washington. The new term of the high court begins Monday. — AP Photo/Alex Brandon, FileWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court opened its new term Monday with a case about prison terms for drug dealers and rejections of hundreds of appeals, including one from an attorney who pushed a plan to keep former President Donald Trump in power.The court turned away attorney John Eastman’s effort to have a lower-court ruling thrown out that said Eastman and Trump had “more …