WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place lawyer Michael Avenatti’s conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike.The justices did not comment in rejecting an appeal from Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn actor Stormy Daniels in litigation against former President Donald Trump. The timing of the court’s action, while Trump is on trial in New York over a hush money payment to Daniels, is coincidental.Avenatti’s involvement with Nike stems from a whistleblower …