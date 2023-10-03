WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed likely to preserve the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against a conservative-led challenge.Even some conservative justices sounded skeptical of arguments that the agency, created after the 2008 financial crisis to regulate mortgages, car loans and other consumer finance, violates the Constitution in the way it is funded.The CFPB case is one of several major challenges to federal regulatory agencies on the docket this term for a court that has for more …