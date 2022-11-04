WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The lawyers who argue at the nation’s highest court? Not so much.The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday.Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued to the court that extreme racial or gender disparities between certain groups “can cause people to wonder …