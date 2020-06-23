P. Scott Neville Jr. Michael J. Burke

State law does not grant blanket immunity to a paramedic driving an ambulance on a nonemergency trip, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled last week.

In a narrow win for the plaintiff’s bar, the 4-3 majority held the immunity provision of the Emergency Medical Services Systems Act does not automatically apply in situations where the driver is en route with a nonemergency transport and when there is no willful or wanton misconduct.

Justice Michael J. Burke authored the 13-page opinion.

The 17-page dissent, authored by Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., argues the majority misinterpreted the plain language and broad scope of the EMS Act. Justices Anne M. Burke and Rita B. Garman joined in the dissent.

The majority affirmed a 1st District Appellate Court decision that ruled a private LifeLine ambulance and medic Joshua Nicholas were not immune from liability under section 3.150 of the EMS Act when Nicholas allegedly ran a red light and collided with Roberto Hernandez’s car.

Section 3.150(a) of the EMS Act immunizes the operator of an ambulance for negligence committed in the emergency and nonemergency transport of a patient, unless the actions constitute willful or wanton misconduct.

The Illinois Supreme Court in Wilkins v. Williams (2013) held “nonemergency medical services” are included in the “nonemergency transport” of a patient.

Nonemergency medical services are defined in the act as “medical care, clinical observation, or medical monitoring rendered to patients whose conditions do not meet this Act’s definition of emergency, before or during transportation of such patients to or from health care facilities…”

The crash, on the morning of March 11, 2016, occurred while Nicholas was driving to pick up a patient from a dialysis center in the western suburbs and then drop the patient off at home.

Shortly after the crash, Hernandez filed a three-count complaint against LifeLine Ambulance and Nicholas in Cook County Circuit Court, including claims based on negligence and the willful and wanton misconduct of the driver.

Cook County Associate Judge Allen Price Walker granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss.

In his March 2018 decision, Walker held the EMS Act confers immunity to ambulance drivers when they are “dispatched for non-emergency medical services and there is no patient in the vehicle.”

The 1st District reversed Walker’s decision. Writing for the majority, appellate Justice Thomas E. Hoffman wrote that “[h]ad the legislature intended to provide immunity for the negligence of an ambulance driver while in route to pick up a patient for transport as suggested by the defendants, it could have included the activity within the definition of ‘nonemergency medical services.’”

Justice Michael Burke — along with Justices Thomas L. Kilbride, Lloyd Karmeier and Mary Jane Theis — agreed with the 1st District majority.

“In using the term ‘before or during transportation’ in its definition of ‘nonemergency medical care,’ we believe that the legislature envisioned paramedics locating patients who are subject to the nonemergency transport at the pickup location, assessing their condition, perhaps transporting them on a gurney to lift them into the ambulance, and rendering other preparatory conduct that is integral to providing medical care at the scene,” Burke wrote in Thursday’s ruling.

The Illinois Supreme Court majority also rejected the defendants’ reliance on the court’s decisions in American National Bank & Trust Co. v. City of Chicago, (2000) and Abruzzo v. City of Park Ridge (2008).

In American National Bank, the court applied immunity to paramedics who failed to locate a patient after arriving at the scene of an emergency. In Abruzzo, the court applied immunity to paramedics who failed to assess and evaluate a patient after arriving at the scene.

The majority found Abruzzo and American National Bank distinguishable, and to the extent that the cases are instructive, “they tend to support plaintiff’s argument that the EMS Act’s immunity does not apply to the present situation,” Burke wrote.

The dissenting justices agreed with the defendants’ argument that the EMS Act’s “plain statutory language does not contain any conditions or limitations as to driving an ambulance to pick up a patient for transport to or from a health care facility.”

They found, based on the law’s plain language, that the immunity provision of the applies in this case and the provision was triggered once Nicholas was dispatched to retrieve the dialysis patient.

“Because nothing in the plain language of the EMS Act supports the majority’s narrow construction that the immunity provision is not triggered until the EMT actually reaches the patient, I decline to adopt that view,” Neville wrote. “However, even assuming the plain language of the EMS Act is not sufficiently clear to immunize defendants, my conclusion is confirmed by the broad construction of the EMS Act’s immunity provision established in our case law.”

Hernandez is represented by Michael W. Kelly of the Law Offices of Michael W. Kelly.

In an email, Kelly said he and his client are pleased with the court’s opinion.

“Fortunately, the facts of our case served to highlight some of the reasons why the application of qualified immunity shouldn’t automatically apply to protect ambulance operators assigned to pick up non-emergency transports,” Kelly said in the email.

Michael Resis and Lew R.C. Bricker, both of SmithAmundsen LLC, represent Nicholas and Lifeline. They declined to comment.

This case is Hernandez v. Lifeline Ambulance LLC et al., 2020 IL 124610.