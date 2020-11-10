The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Robert L. Carter to fill the vacancy left by Justice Thomas L. Kilbride next month.Carter, 74, is currently a justice on the 3rd District Appellate Court, where he’s served since 2006. Before then, the Ottawa resident was a judge on the 13th Judicial Circuit Court starting in 1979.Carter’s appointment is effective Dec. 7 and runs through Dec. 5, 2022, when the seat will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election. Carter indicated in the high court …