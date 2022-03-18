WASHINGTON — Keep a smile on your face. Don’t talk too much. Avoid the news media. It’s advice Supreme Court nominees have heard for decades from the guides that presidents select to help steer candidates through the Senate confirmation process. Federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s pick for the court, likely has been getting similar guidance from her helper, former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, for the one-on-one meetings she’s been having with senators and for her confirmation hearing that opens Monday …