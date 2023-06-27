The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a Pennsylvania law requiring out-of-state companies that register to do business there to appear in the state’s courts to answer “any cause of action” against them.Splitting 5-4, the high court rejected Norfolk Southern Railway Co.’s argument that forcing it to appear in Pennsylvania to battle a lawsuit brought by a former freight-car mechanic would violate its right to due process.Plaintiff Robert Mallory sued Norfolk Southern in Pennsylvania, alleging he developed cancer after …