A “mechanical device” exclusion in an auto insurance policy is enforceable under Illinois law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled last week. The case was brought by a man who lost part of his leg in a grain auger accident. State Farm’s policy exclusion — which blocks coverage for injuries caused by “a mechanical device, other than a hand truck, that is not attached to the vehicle” — was deemed by an appeals panel to be too ambiguously written. That 5th District decision was reversed.Justice Michael J. Burke wrote the opinion …