SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Supreme Court is expanding a program that allows attorneys to volunteer on criminal appeals cases currently making up an extensive backlog.The Volunteer Pro Bono Program for Criminal Appeals will include the 3rd, 4th and 5th Judicial Districts, located in central and southern Illinois, starting Dec. 1. A six-month pilot version of the program was launched in February, but only for the 1st and 2nd Judicial Districts in Cook County and the rest of northern Illinois.In any criminal case determined …