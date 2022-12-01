Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis and the Illinois Supreme Court announced amendments to Rule 45, which provide guidelines for future remote appearances in circuit court proceedings, according to a news release.The first part of the amended rule is to allow a judge presiding over a case to require a participant to appear in-person for reasons particular to the specific case. The second provision allows the chief judge of a circuit by local rule to exempt a particular type of case or a particular type of proceeding from the …