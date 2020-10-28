The Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday issued a framework for conducting jury selection remotely ahead of civil trials.“Remote jury selection by video conference… in civil cases is permissible to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure so that litigants can access justice in a timely fashion while keeping all jurors, court personnel, litigants, and the public safe,” the order reads.Alongside the order, the high court adopted guidelines issued Tuesday by the Court Operations During COVID-19 Task Force.The new …