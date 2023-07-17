Reversing a 2-1 decision from the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals on the scienter requirement for False Claims Act cases, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected the notion that “a claim would have to be objectively unreasonable, as a legal matter, before a defendant could be held liable for ‘knowingly’ submitting a false claim, no matter what the defendant thought.”The qui tam plaintiffs alleged that SuperValu and Safeway (the respondents in the Supreme Court) submitted false or fraudulent claims …