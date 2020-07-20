The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday adopted a new rule in eviction cases, aimed at helping pro se tenants and landlords.Supreme Court Rule 139 applies to any eviction actions filed on or after July 1, and requires supporting documents to come attached to the initial complaint.As part of the eviction process in Illinois, governed by Article IX of the Code of Civil Procedure, a landlord must serve a tenant with a “notice of termination” or “demand of possession” before filing the eviction action.But …